You almost wouldn’t notice, unless you suddenly login to your Amazon Prime Video account and see for yourself. The tech behemoth has quietly launched its gaming service, ‘Prime Gaming’ in India. The service, like other similar offerings from Netflix and others (outside of India), offers users several PC, mobile and Mac titles to play.

The offering is being added as a complimentary service to your pre-existing Prime and Prime Video subscription for now. It allows not just free play of some exclusive titles, but also lets you access in-game loot among other features. As is the case with other such services, each month will see addition of newer titles, across all platforms.

In terms of titles available for now, Prime Gaming comes with free games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, The Amazing American Circus, Doors: Paradox and more via the Amazon Games app, which is currently available for the Windows platform. When it comes to modern AAA titles, Amazon is only offering in-game content for titles like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, Destiny 2, FIFA 2023, Rogue Company, and more. Expansion in due time, is expected.

To claim some games and bonuses, you have to log in to third-party games stores such as Epic Games Store, Bungie, Activision, or Rockstar Games.

In terms of pricing, the service is free for Prime subscribers. You can get Amazon Prime’s monthly subscription at ₹179, quarterly subscription at ₹459, and annual subscription at ₹1499, which includes free shipping, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime Music services.