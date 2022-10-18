The new iPad Pro is here, and boy is it exciting! Equipped with an advanced mobile display, pro cameras, and Face ID, along with new features in iPadOS 16, the sixth-generation iPad Pro lives up to Apple’s statement of pushing the boundaries of “what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience.”

The newly unveiled device has two variants – an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model. Either way, the iPad Pro will come with a Liquid Retina display and be available in silver and space grey finishes, and will have storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

The device also promises a new “hover” experience with the Apple Pencil. According to Apple, the new iPad Pro will detect the Apple Pencil even when it is positioned above the screen, up to a distance of 12mm, which will let users “see a preview of their mark before they make it,” as well as make sketches and illustrations with “greater precision.”

The iPad Pro also comes with cameras that are equipped with LiDAR Scanner, including an ultra-wide front camera that comes with Centre Stage. It has a wide range of connectivity options as well – support for Wi-Fi 6E is there to let users access the fastest Wi-Fi connections, along with Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G, which supports more 5G networks across the world.

Apart from these, what makes the new iPad Pro all the more exciting is that it is powered by a powerful M2 chip. Featuring an 8-core CPU – which delivers up to 15% faster performance – and a 10-core GPU – which promises to deliver up to 35% faster graphics performance – the device also comes with a 40% faster Neural Engine to accelerate machine learning capabilities.

Apart from these, the iPad Pro also boasts of impressive features, thanks to the iPadOS 16. Not only does it bring updates to Messages, new tools in Mail and Safari, the new Weather app, Live Text, and Visual Look Up, but it also brings features such as Stage Manager (which will make it quicker and easier to switch between tasks; it will also bring full external display support with resolutions of up to 6K and work with up to four apps on iPad and up to four apps on the external display later this year) and Reference Mode (where the Liquid Retina XDR display will match the colour requirements in workflow).

However, iPadOS 16 will not be available from the go, and Apple informed that it will be available beginning Monday, October 24, and will ship for free with the new iPad Pro. Moreover, it will be available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models. If you currently own an iPad, then you can trade it to get credit toward a new one.

For new iPad owners, pre-orders of the new iPad Pro open today in 28 countries and regions and will hit the shelves on October 26. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹81,000 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹96,000 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch model, on the other hand, starts at ₹112,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹127,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.