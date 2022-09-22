The festive season is round the corner, and alongside it comes the last leg of tech events of the year. Apple held its fall event earlier this month, where it lifted the curtains off the new generation of its flagship smartphones – the iPhone 14 series – along with new AirPods, a rugged Apple Watch Ultra, and the Series 8 Apple Watches.

Upcoming tech events include the fall hardware event by Google, slated to be held on October 6, wherein it is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch, Pixel 7, and other devices. Tech giant Microsoft is not falling behind either, and now, it has all but confirmed that it will be holding its annual fall Surface hardware event next month.

Officially labelled as the ““Microsoft Fall 2022 Event,” Microsoft’s Surface event is slated to kick off from 10AM ET on October 12, 2022. So make sure that you are free to watch the event on the day. It will also be held after Microsoft holds its Ignite conference in Seattle, which will be its first big in-person event ever since the pandemic started to wreck havoc.

The confirmation comes in the form of a “Save the date” webpage for the event, present on Microsoft’s website. The invite to the event includes a wallpaper-like image with watercolors and contains the text “Save the Date.”

It gives users the option to “save the date” on their Outlook calendar, informing, “Tune in for the Microsoft Event on October 12th at 10:00am EST to hear an announcement from Microsoft.” This hints that the event will continue the trend set by the pandemic over the past two years and be livestreamed on various platforms, something that will let individuals can watch the event from the comfort of their homes.

Now that the announcement is out of the way, let us see what is likely to be announced at the event. Microsoft has proved to be surprisingly tight-lipped about the subject and what it is going to announce on October 12, but given that it is a Surface hardware event, it is evident that the company’s Surface lineup will be refreshed and get some new faces.

This means that we might get to see the next-generation Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, both with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Arm or Intel processors, as well as accessories for its Surface Studio 3 all-in-one computer.