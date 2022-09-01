This one is for the foodies.

The next time you are craving for kebabs from Lucknow or the authentic mysore pak from Bengaluru, all the while in your apartment in Kolkata, you need not stop to just dreaming about these mouth-watering food – instead, you have them delivered straight to your doorstep. At least that is what Zomato is promising, with the pilot of its new ‘Intercity Legends’ service.

While the reality of having the authentic food of a different part of the country being sent straight to you sounds too good to be true, Zomato feels this as the next logical step as it looks to expand business beyong usual food delivery.

The new intercity service does exactly as it name suggests – it lets Indian users order the authentic dishes from different parts of the country, which are then delivered directly to them the next day.

While this service will inevitably operate in the different metropolitan cities of the country, Zomato is starting small, and at this moment, the Intercity Legends service is limited to select users in Gurgaon and parts of South Delhi. It is also remarkably similar to intercity services offered by niche start-up platforms such as JustMyRoots and Tastes2plate.

According to a blog post, once you place the order, the food is prepared by the restaurant and then packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. The food is preserved via “state-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology,” which negates the need to add preservatives.

Once the food has been delivered to your doorstep, you can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food. Goyal said that all types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste of the food remain intact.

“By leveraging Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day,” the blog post added.

This service has the potential to be somethings great, given that India is a tapestry of diverse peoples and cultures, which bring with them a variety of cuisines, delicacies, and distinct styles of cooking. Now, it remains to be seen whether Zomato, which has been having its own share of problems and dropping stock prices, can handle the logistics involved and make the service a “legendary” one.