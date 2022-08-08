dezerv., a wealth management platform that has been on invite-only mode so far, has now announced its public availability, as it raises $21Mn in Series A. The platform provides the riches of HNI investing to working professionals, through its unique Integrated Portfolio Approach (IPA), that it says is built over decades of investing experience that the founders bring to the table.

The Series A round was led by Accel with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital. The fresh round of funding comes after the startup claims to have seen over ₹800 Cr (~USD 100Mn) invested through the platform.

Founded in 2021 by investing professionals Sandeep Jethwani, Vaibhav Porwal and Sahil Contractor, the platform allows users to invest as low as ₹50,000 in assets that are mostly an option for HNI investors. The company says, that it is “the next big step in dezerv.’s mission of making expert-led investing available to professionals using its unique Integrated Portfolio Approach (IPA)”.

With this fundraise, it intends to focus on strengthening the user experience, introducing new investment opportunities and growing the talent pool within the company.

Sandeep Jethwani, Co-Founder of dezerv. says, “The need for better investment outcomes has never been felt as acutely as in the current volatile environment. The overwhelming response in our early days coupled with this fundraise from three of India’s top venture capital funds further strengthens our mission.”

dezerv. claims to already have over 100K working professionals who have signed up for access, with the number growing “multifold”. The non-traditional investment offerings, which include high-yield debt and pre-IPO deals have received great response with most of the offerings being subscribed to within 24 hours. The startup has recently received an AIF and PMS license to broaden the investment options available to its users.