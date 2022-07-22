Instagram has announced in a blog post, that all videos posted on the platform, which are under 15 minutes in length, will automatically be shared as reels. And considering the kind of video content on Instagram, it is safe to say this would cover nearly all video content on the platform. Videos posted prior to this change will remain as videos and won’t become reels.

As a result of this change, if you have a public account and you post an under-15 minutes video, it is likely to get more eyeballs since it will now appear in reels. That also means your video audio can now also be used by anyone across the platform, if your account is public. As of now, this had only applied to reels that are under 90 seconds long. If your account is private, your reels will still only be shown to your followers.

As a direct result of this change, there is clearly no need for two tabs on your home feed. Hence, Instagram is consolidating the Videos and Reels tab into one.

Alongside the above, the platform is also coming with several additional feature tweaks. For example, there is now going to be an option to remix pictures from all publicly posted ones, to create your own unique reel. You can now also choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view to add your own video commentary to existing reels.

Publicly posted reels can now also be edited, to allow you to add your own opinions. Rather than having your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially.

In other new feature updates, you will now also get the ability to do simultaneous captures, while posting videos on Instagram. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras simultaneously to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.