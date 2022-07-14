Recent times have seen Twitter take steps to ensure that its platform remains a safe space for its users, who do not have to face trolling or abuse. One of the more recent steps taken is the expansion of the beta of its Safety Mode to nearly 50% of accounts in key English-speaking markets. Now, it is taking it one step further by giving users the ability to exclude themselves from the narrative and making their Twitter experience a better and safer one.

This will be the task of the new “Unmentioning” feature, which Twitter had previewed last year and is now rolling out to all of its users across all devices on all platforms, including Twitter for iOS, Mac, and the web. With this feature, users can simply remove themselves from conversations.

“Sometimes you want to see yourself out,” the official handle of Twitter Safety wrote in a tweet. “Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices.”

In case you are wondering how you can leave a conversation on Twitter once and for all, the process is a simple one. You will see a three-dot menu next to the tweet where you are tagged. Click on that to get a prompt that offers several options, such as muting the user(s), muting the conversation, or leaving it altogether.

Clicking on that option will lead you to a pop-up that asks you to confirm your decision – to leave the conversation or stay. If you are determined to leave, click on the option. Other users can now no longer mention or tag you in the conversation, nor will you receive any notifications regarding the same. Your username will continue to remain, however.

This feature has the potential to be a popular one for many Twitter users. Not only will this help them avoid unwanted notifications, but this will also prevent them from being mentioned in conversations they do not want to be a part of.

Plus, when things get hairy (that is, the abuses, harassment, bullying and toxic comments start to pour in), the user can choose not to be a part of the conversation any longer and save themselves the anxiety and other negative moods.