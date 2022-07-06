Hudle, a mobile app that lets users discover and book sports activities in and around their location, has added $1Mn in its ongoing Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors Survam Partners and Indian Angel Network.

The funds raised will be utilized to fuel growth in existing and new geographies, strengthen the business and tech team, marketing, and new additions to the product suite.

Launched in 2018, Hudle is a mobile app for sports enthusiasts to discover & book sports activities. It currently offers users to book a choice of 30+ sports at 700+ venues across the country and also provides All Access Passes – a sport specific subscription for players to play their preferred sport across India with a single subscription. The consumer platform is complemented by an inventory management & invoicing software for sports clubs and venues, enabling them to manage daily operations smoothly.

In the past half a decade or so, India has seen rapid modernisation of sports infrastructure within the country, with several government initiatives bearing fruits. Add to that the enhanced recognition that multi-sport events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth games etc. have received in the country, sporting activities across the country have seen a surge of intake.

Suhail Narain, Founder & CEO, Hudle says, “Playing a sport is fun, social, and engaging. Kids grow up playing sports but as we grow older, playing becomes difficult due to a lack of proper facilities and playing partners. Our vision is to change this trend and make millions of Indians fitter through sport.”

Hudle says it wants to enable 100 million Indians to play active sport as a way of life by building a sports ecosystem for both players and venue owners and offering a convenient slot booking system and subscriptions (Hudle All Access Passes) to the players.