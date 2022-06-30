As Snapchat looks to capitalise further on its 332Mn userbase, and take it towards the half a billion mark, its parent company Snap has officially rolled out a new paid subscription service – Snapchat+.

With Snapchat+, users will have access to several exclusive features for a monthly fee. The service is currently priced at an affordable $3.99/month, very similar to Twitter’s Twitter Blue subscription (where users pay $2.99/month to access exclusive features).

Should you choose to subscribe to it, you will gain access to enticing, exclusive, pre-release, and experimental features such as the ability to change the app icon as they see fit, data insights, new profile badges, display tools, and many more.

Additionally, this will allow Snapchat to provide prioritized support to those who subscribe to Snapchat+. If you have subscribed to it, just click on Snapchat+ on your Snapchat profile to get started.

“Over 332 million people worldwide use Snapchat every day to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. We’ve always enjoyed creating new features for our community, and historically we’ve tested new features in different ways, rolling them out to various Snapchatters and geographies,” it announced in an official statement.

For now, Snapchat+ will be limited to a number of markets before Snap decides to expand the service to more countries. Once it is rolled out, it will be available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

This development comes after the company had confirmed earlier this month that Snapchat+ was in the works and they were testing the feature. It remains to be seen whether this will be the boost that is needed for the company to reach its revenue goals for the quarter. It has earlier announced that it would miss the same for the second quarter of the year and it would cut down on expenditure and slow down recruitments. These announcements had sent its shares plummeting by over 40% in a single day (they are currently at $13.96).