A week after Elon Musk directed company executives to pause all hiring globally, Tesla has now cancelled three online hiring events for its operations in China. This comes after Musk had instructed reduction of salaried headcount by 10% in a leaked email, citing the company was overstaffed.

The company cancelled three events which invited applications for postions in sales, R&D and its supply chain. These events were originally scheduled for June 16, 23 and 30. The cancellation was discovered via messaging app WeChat notifications. The notification for the event supposed to be held on 9th June, for recruitment of staff in “smart manufacturing”, was not visible and hence there is no clarity on weather the event took place as planned.

Tesla’s operations in China account for a quarter of the global sales, and for manufacturing of about half of all vehicles produced by the company. The company’s manufacturing unit in Shanghai had suffered a major setback after the city faced a two-month long COVID-19 lockdown beginning late in March.

In an email sent to executives, Musk revealed he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy, amid all the supply chain disruptions caused by various reasons.

Tesla’s Chinese front is still inviting resumes for about 1,000 job openings posted on social media, looking for highly skilled individuals like aerodynamics engineers, supply chain managers, store managers, factory supervisors and workers.