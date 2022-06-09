Pepper Content, the Indian content marketplace that helps nearly 100K creators earn while writing content for global corporates, has bagged $14.3Mn in a fresh round. The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, along with participation from Lightspeed, Tanglin Venture Partners, Titan Capital. Prominent angels including Kunal Shah, Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Ashish Gupta among others also participated.

Pepper, which counts everyone from Meta, Google, Amazon to Swiggy, Indigo and several others as its clients, plans to use the fresh capital for US expansion. Including this latest Series A, the content startup has now raised a total of $19Mn across all its rounds so far.

Launched by the founders in 2017 while still in college, Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar founded Pepper as they identified need for a platform that helped content creators generate passive income. With Pepper, corporates find it easy to find and close content professionals across a myriad of domains, since they are pre-vetted by Pepper. Matching takes place via Pepper’s proprietary AI algorithm.

“Pepper Content is here to unleash the next one by enabling high-quality creative and marketing talent to get access to global opportunities. As we enter the next phase of our journey of revolutionising content creation across the globe, we are excited to have partners like Bessemer Venture Partners and other credible, marquee investors,” Singla and Shekhar said in a statement.

Pepper Content currently offers content creators across writing, designers, translators, videographers, editors, and illustrators. It now plans to expand in the US, along with adding newer domains, with graphic design being the next choice.

The platform claims to have over 2,500 customers, including Unicorn Indian startups such as Swiggy and CRED. It also has over 1,000 enterprises that includes Big Tech as well as the likes of Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, and Binance. The company is currently sitting on USD 8 Mn of annual revenue.