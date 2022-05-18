Let’s face it, relocation for a new job — both from your new employer’s and your own perspective — isn’t the most hassle-free experience. From figuring out basics such as finding a house (with a great location), logistics etc., it is something that most people dread and find a big negative to an otherwise joyous new-job occasion.

There have been startups trying to figure out this massive problem but haven’t had much success. HappyLocate, another entrant in the space, sees itself as a viable alternative, and has now bagged $1.1Mn in a pre-Series A round. Led by Inflection Point Ventures, M Ventures, RMZ Management also participated in the round. The funds raised will be utilized towards enhancing operational excellence and corporate reach.

Through its online platform, HappyLocate aims to provide seamless relocations with 98% less delays, no false claims, transparent pricing, and insurance solutions integrated in an easy-to-use platform. The platform has you covered across all fronts with a range of value-added services such as flights booking, housing assistance and other settling services. To standardize the user experience, HappyLocate has launched its own line of packing materials along with providing training and support to its registered packer and mover partners.

Ajay Tiwari, Co-Founder and CEO, HappyLocate says, “HappyLocate is on a mission to transform global mobility with technology and empathy. We are a customer-obsessed team and focus on significantly improving the relocation experience of India through our value system: Reliability, Transparency, and Convenience.”

Tiwari founded the company in 2016. And while there was an obvious lull in business during lockdown COVID, HappyLocate has seen strong business growth in the past year or so, as companies are now fighting for talent with outrageous benefits, and calling employees back to offices. The platform has over 50 enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 companies. HappyLocate claims a 30% quarterly growth, and is managing over 1000+ relocations every month.

Globally, relocations have actually become a real business opportunity now. India alone has a nearly $21Bn relocation market, thanks to rapid migrations back to corporate-heavy cities.