ApnaKlub, a wholesale platform focused on the FMCG segment, has announced a new $10Mn Series A round, led by Tiger Global. This follows the $4 million round they raised from Sequoia India’s Surge, Blume Ventures, Whiteboard Capital and Flourish Ventures in August 2021.

Founded in 2020 by Shruti and Manish, during the pandemic, ApnaKlub allows anyone with a smartphone to earn supplemental income by aggregating demand and supplying FMCG goods to retail (kirana) stores in their local community. The platform takes care of order aggregation, transport, inventory handling and provides a zero capital model.

Talking about the platform and current fundraise, Shruti, who is the CEO for ApnaKlub, says, “ApnaKlub helps retailers and traders in Tier 2 and 3 cities of India to leverage their collective demand and geographic presence, into a flourishing retail business, which provides greater consumer choice and delight, by providing access to a wider range of products at comparable margins, as well as better credit and logistics terms than status quo.”

ApnaKlub is eyeing a pie of the massive $100Bn Indian FMCG market. With ApnaKlub, wholesalers increase profits and sale volumes by winning over a large share of their customer’s wallet and get access to over 1000 SKUs. New wholesalers get training, inside knowledge of the market and a zero money investment model.

Since 2020, ApnaKlub has welcomed over 5000 partners and will be expanding its reach into underserved Indian communities