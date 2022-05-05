Wearables, apart from smartwatches and wrist-bands, haven’t really took off. All major tech players have tried their hands, but consumer adaption has been woefully low. Meta-owned Facebook, which was one of those tech players to have burnt hands in the wearables segment (Oculus), is making a second attempt at it. After having tried something with Ray-Ban Stories, it now seems to have a brand-new smart glasses project in its arsenal.

The same was teased by Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder and CEO since its inception, in a Facebook post. The post contained a picture of Zuckerberg himself along with Leonardo Del Vecchio, the chairman of major Franco-Italian eyewear company EssilorLuxottica and founder of the Luxottica Group.

“Great to be back in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with Leonardo Del Vecchio and the EssilorLuxottica team. Here Leonardo is using a prototype of our neural interface EMG wristband that will eventually let you control your glasses and other devices,” he wrote on the Facebook post.

Zuckerberg said that he was in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with EssilorLuxottica, with which Meta had teamed up last September. The fruit of their partnership was the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, which came with a host of interesting features.

The neural interface EMG wristband ties in with Meta’s plan to develop a wristband that can control AR glasses, has a neural interface, and works with EMG (electromyography). The same uses sensors to translate electrical motor nerve signals that travel through the wrist to the hand into digital commands with which users can control the functions of a device. Next, these signals will let you communicate “crisp, one-bit commands’ to your device.

In simple words, it will allow you to communicate with smart devices and interact with a virtual world (like the metaverse) with a flick of your wrist and using finger movements.