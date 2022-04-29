Apple had a strong second fiscal quarter of 2022 if its financial reports for the same period are any indication. The tech giant clocked a massive $97.3 billion in revenue for the period, exceeding estimates of $93.89 billion and growing by 9% year-over-year. Additionally, its diluted EPS came at $1.52 against the estimated $1.42.

In response, its shares were up by over 2% to $167 per share, although they fell by nearly 4% in extended trading after it was reported that obstacles such as supply chain disruptions and a fall in demand in China owing to lockdowns could adversely impact sales by between $4-8 billion.

The company’s gross margin during the second fiscal quarter came at $42.5 billion, while its operating income for the same period came at $29.9 billion. Its net income for the same period amounted to $25 billion.

For six months-ended on March 26, 2022, Apple’s revenue came at $221 billion, while its gross margin for the same amounted to $96 billion. Its net income rose to $59.6 billion.

Coming to Apple’s performance in the second fiscal quarter in net sales by geographical regions, we find that the Americas led the way with $40.9 billion. They were followed by Europe ($23 billion) and Greater China ($18.3 billion). Its operations in Japan yielded $7.7 billion in net sales while the rest of Asia Pacific generated $7 billion.

Let us see how Apple’s vast categories of products performed in the second fiscal quarter. Unsurprisingly, iPhone generated the most net sales with $50.6 billion (against the estimated $47.88 billion), followed by Mac ($10 billion, beating the estimated $9.25 billion), and iPad ($7.6 billion, exceeding the estimated $7.14 billion).

Wearables, Home, and Accessories generated $8.8 billion in net sales (falling short of the estimated $9.05 billion), while Services (which includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, and other subscription businesses) clocked $19.8 billion in net sales (against the estimated $19.72 billion.)

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO. “We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we’re making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030. We are committed, as ever, to being a force for good in the world — both in what we create and what we leave behind.”

“We are very pleased with our record business results for the March quarter, as we set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home, and Accessories. Continued strong customer demand for our products helped us achieve an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Our strong operating performance generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow, and allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter.”

The company did not offer any forward-looking guidance, once again. It ended March with more than 825 million paying subscribers worldwide (comprising both Apple-branded and third-party services).