If you are the owner of an iPhone 12, 13, or the third-generation iPhone SE, and the next time there are issues with the device, then you do not need to run to an Apple store to fix the issue. Instead, you can fix them yourself with the help of genuine Apple parts and Apple tools, as well as instruction manuals to guide you through the process.

That is what Apple had envisioned when it first announced its Self Service Repair program last November, and now, it is available for owners of the mentioned devices. For now, it is available only in the US, and later this year, it will expand to additional countries, beginning with Europe.

“If a repair is needed, we believe we have a responsibility to customers and the environment to offer convenient access to safe, reliable, and secure repairs to help customers get the most out of their devices. That’s why we now offer more repair options to help our customers get their devices back up and running as soon as possible,” Apple said in its paper “Expanding Access to Safe, Reliable, and Secure Service and Repair.”

Apple’s new Self Service Repair Store is set to offer over 200 individual parts and tools so that those who possess the understanding of repairing electronic devices can easily do so from the comfort of their own homes instead of having to rush to the nearest Apple store to fix whatever is wrong with the battery, display, or camera.

If you don’t want to purchase tools for a single repair, but still wish to have access to them, then Apple has a solution. That comes in the form of tool rental kits, which come at $49.

The Self Service program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon, but that will come later this year. The company assured that every part was designed and engineered for each product, and went through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability.

They are the same ones as the ones that are available to the company’s network of authorized repair providers – in fact, Apple says that they are custom designed to help provide the best repairs for its products. These include torque drivers, repair trays, display and battery presses, and others.

In its press release, the company noted that it has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training (including more than 3,000 Independent Repair Providers) over the past three years.

Today, according to Apple, a global network of over 5000 Apple-authorized Service Providers supports over 1,00,000 active technicians. This has resulted in eight out of 10 Apple customers being located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider (at least, in the US).