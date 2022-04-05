Futwork, a young sales-as-a-service startup from Mumbai that helps companies scale their outbound telecalling sales operations, has raised $1M in an angel round. The investors were headed by Blume ventures and Simile Venture partners. Other investors include Riverside Ventures, Phanindra Sama (Founder – Redbus) and Shivakumar Ganesan (Founder – Exotel).

Futwork is a gig based outbound telecalling service founded in the year 2015. The company trains and deploys thousands of gig workers across India, from their own app, giving companies access to a self-vetted and skilled workforce. These trained callers are paid upto ₹20,000 per month on a weekly salary basis. Futwork offers an output based pricing to their clients, by tapping into the ever-growing gig work economy of India and enrolling thousands of highly trained, independent telecallers.

Futwork cofounder Niranjan Nakhate said, “The last one year of building Futwork has given us a great view into how we can help companies increase conversions and revenue, with tele-calling at the core. With this round, we aim to build more tools for our customers and to become the de facto black box solution for Indian enterprises to scale up their inside sales.”

Futwork claims that its approach helps clients cut down around 50% of their sales expenditure, while also ridding them of the responsibility of sales infrastructure and manpower. They enable 10x faster setup time than internal teams/call centers and are 20-40% more cost effective. Additionally, this gives young gig workers from Tier 2/3 cities an opportunity to earn a decent income while building their resumes.

Futwork’s current clientele is more than 20 customers strong, including names like Khatabook, Tata, Shyplite, Growth School, Upgrad, Meesho and Cashify.

The company is founded by Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate and Sri Ganapathy. The team has a stellar background and experience in the field of sales. The team’s previous brainchild, Studentidentify.com, was acquired by UNiDAYS, the UK based Global market leader in the student affinity space.

The team plans to use the freshly attained funding to build product and grow the team to provide the best on-demand sales as a service engine for companies, powered by work from home tele-callers.