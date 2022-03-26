With subscription gaming taking over big time, the long-awaited new subscription service for Sony’s PlayStation is due to make its debut shortly – in fact, it could be as “early as next week.”, according to a report.

According to Bloomberg, the subscription service is being developed under the codename Spartacus – named after the slave and gladiator who led a revolt against the Romans. In fact, it is set to be a combination of the two existing subscription passes – PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

However, note that we are yet to get the official confirmation from Sony regarding the Spartacus subscription service, so there might be changes to the nomenclature when it rolls out. What we do know now is that Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass will come with a host of both classic games and popular games released in recent years.

You can choose from the multiple tiers – there are three in total – each offering different games at different price points. VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb believes that these tiers will be known as Essential, Extra, and Premium and will be priced at $10, $13, and $16 respectively. The most expensive tier will grant you access to stream games over the internet and access to extended demos and PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games.

The mid-tier option will is likely to give subscribers gain access to a downloadable game catalog that features around 300 titles. The lower tier is likely to be similar to the PlayStation Plus service. PlayStation Plus gives subscribers two PS4 games to download monthly, access to online multiplayer gaming, exclusive discounts from the PlayStation Store, 100GB of cloud storage for game saves, and bonus content.

Spartacus is unlikely to feature the upcoming and much-anticipated God of War Ragnarok, so do not be disappointed if you do not see that when Spartacus rolls out.