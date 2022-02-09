With the turn of the year, it is once again time for companies to hold events and announce their newest products. Recent times have necessitated companies to go online, and while it may have its cons, virtual events have proved to be effective. Today, it is Samsung’s turn.

So, without further ado, let us “unpack” all that Samsung announced at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

First of all, the successors of Samsung’s Galaxy S1 models are here. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra models made their official debut, alongside the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in four color options – Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, and Pink Gold. It also has an octa-core 4nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It offers up to 256GB of onboard storage, and its connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It also has a 3,700mAh battery that supports fast charging at 25W.

As for cameras, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, as well as a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3 times optical zoom. The phone could also come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. It also includes Super HDR so that you can capture well-defined images, as well as 58% better optical image stabilization, bright selfies even in lowlight conditions, and an AI Stereo Depth Map to focus on the object. If that is not enough, Samsung has partnered with Snap to provide an integrated experience.

The Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for Samsung’s Eye Comfort Shield for blue light control. It also has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that can drop to 10Hz, along with an octa-core 4nm SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Its cameras are the same as the Galaxy S22. It offers up to 256GB of onboard storage and contains a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45W.

Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ sport a design that is very similar to the S20 series.

You can now preorder both, and the Galaxy S22 and S22+ Plus start at $799 and $999, respectively. You need to wait till March 11 (if you are from the UK) to get the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+. If you are from the US or Australia, the dates are February 25 and March 4 respectively.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Phantom Green, and Burgundy. It sports a Galaxy Note-like design and becomes the first Galaxy S smartphone to come with an in-built S Pen slot at the bottom edge. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection (on the front and the rear) and an octa-core 4nm SoC, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM.

Additionally, its 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display comes with the “Vision Booster” algorithm, which can hit a peak brightness of 1750 nits and comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. If you are from the US, you get the Exynos 2200 chipset, otherwise, it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset inside. As for storage, the device will be sold in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

It weighs 229g and comes with dimensions of 77.9mm x 163.3mm x 8.9mm. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 45W

To moderate its temperature and maintain its performance (which is impressive), the heat is dissipated rapidly across the device. The device also features advanced AI and is water-resistant. It is full of, to quote Samsung, pioneering technology.

As for cameras, it comes with a quad rear camera setup – a 108-megapixel primary sensor and 100x Space Zoom, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens and 10x optical zoom. For the front, it has a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Do you want the device for yourself? You can preorder it today, and it starts at $1199.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Starting at $699, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch LCD panel and a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It can also film in 4K and 8K resolutions.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ (the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet in the lineup) would feature a 12.4-inch OLED display and a 2800 x 1752 resolution. It starts at $899.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (touted to be the most powerful Android tablet) gets the largest in the series, a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution. It has support for S pen, and the latency has been reduced by 30ms. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it sports 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel dual rear cameras and works seamlessly with Windows PC. It starts at $1099.

All three tablets are powered by a 4nm 64-bit octa-core processor, with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 45-watt fast charging. Some of the special features sported by them are the 4nm processor (the fastest one ever), support for Live Sharing with Google Duo, 4K video recording, aluminum armor, and expandable storage up to 1TB.

You can order them today, and if you pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, then you will receive the new Book Cover Keyboard. Similarly, if you order the Tab S8+ or Tab S8, then you will receive a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

Some of the other announcements made in the event include Samsung’s Wallet (Samsung Wallet), the Android 12-based One UI 4 that will come with the Galaxy S22 series and the arrival of Google assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4.