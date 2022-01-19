As SaaS solutions see accelerated adoption in a post pandemic world, customer onboarding became an issue as well. While a pre-pandemic physical world was a lot easier for businesses in terms of consumer boarding, virtual worlds have made that tougher. And who better to recognise and capitalise on such a problem than people who played critical role in building key functions at Freshworks.

That is exactly what Sri, Deepak, and Vignesh — founders of Rocketlane and erstwhile Freshworks execs — figured out, built a company around it and have now received an $18Mn backing from some marquee investors. Today’s funding announcement comes just seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing the total capital invested to $21 million. The funding will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing, and grow the Rocketlane team.

The Series A is being led by previous Asana investor, 8VC, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and prominent angel investor, Gokul Rajaram.

The idea for Rocketlane grew out of the founding trio’s own problems with onboarding customers for Freshchat—Sri, Deepak, and Vignesh had built Konotor, an in-app messenger that was acquired by Freshworks and relaunched as Freshchat. And what better validation for Rocketlane than becoming the #1 Product of The Day on Product Hunt, the day it was launched.

The platform is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO & Co-founder, Rocketlane, said, “This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth, and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we’ve established. We were also just named a leader by G2 in the client onboarding category.”

Rocketlane also runs Preflight, an invite-only Slack community for onboarding, implementation, and CS professionals. Currently serving 1200 members, the community, Srikrishnan said, is a part of Rocketlane’s holistic approach to help businesses level up and make their implementation process seamless.