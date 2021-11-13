Instagram has been launching several new features in recent times, and the latest ones are additions to its Reels. The company is adding more TikTok-like features – Text-to-Speech and Voice Effects – to make Reels look more engaging and interactive.

If you think that these features are remarkably similar to those offered by TikTok, you are correct – these features are already on TikTok, and now, Instagram is taking a page out of their book. Both features are rolling out from today to Instagram mobile users, on both iOS and Android.

“Attention Reels creators! We know that using sound and audio is one of the funniest aspects of creating a Reel! So today we’re launching two new audio tools called Voice Effects and Text to Speech. Swipe through to learn more about how to use them to take your Reels to the next level,” Instagram said while announcing the features.

Let us delve a bit deeper. The Text-to-Speech feature will be available through text tools in the Reels camera and will allow creators to use an artificial voice to read their text aloud, thus helping them add narration without actually speaking, thus giving them a way to “get creative and add fun and humor” to their Reels.

If you want to access this feature, you can use the text tool after recording your Reel from the Reel camera. Then, you can add text to the Reel, tap the text bubble to access the three-dot menu on the sticker, and select “Text-to-Speech.” You can choose between two voices, and once you do, select and tap on “Post.”

It is with Voice Effects that you can really get creative with your Reels – it allows you to modify the audio and/or voiceover in your Reel. You have a wide range to choose from – Helium, Giant, Vocalist, Announcer, and Robot – and you can add the effects by tapping on the music note to open the audio mixer once you have recorded the Reel. Then, tap on “Effects” and select a voice effect to modify the audio in your voiceover.