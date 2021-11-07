For a long time, users had to manually search if they were looking for some specific tweets from accounts. This process was no doubt cumbersome and time-consuming, but now, it may change. Twitter’s latest offering will let you easily search the tweets of some user instead of scrolling down the profile until you find what you are looking for.

This feature, “Search Tweets,” is launching on select iOS devices, but it will take time until all iOS users have access to it. There is no estimation of when it will be coming to Android or the web version, but it is expected to arrive soon. XDA Developers have said it is rolling out on Twitter’s iOS version.

With the new feature, all you have to do is use the proper keywords to find the tweet(s) you are looking for. According to social media consultant Matt Navarra, the feature entails a new magnifying glass icon seen on the top right corner, right atop the header of a user (where the cover photo is) whose profile is searched or clicked. Click on that icon, and type in the keywords and click on “Search,” then scroll the tweets which contain the keywords you have put in until you find the one you are looking for.

Doesn’t this seem like the advanced search feature that Twitter already has? This feature has long helped users when the traditional method of manually scrolling down tweets has not worked out for them, and “Search Tweets” can be termed as a shortcut, making the process simpler, faster, and more efficient.

Search results are an area most companies are looking into. Twitter is not the only one – Google too unveiled its “Search Chips” to filter results in Google Drive to make it easier for users to find exactly what they are looking for.