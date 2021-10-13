Here it finally is-Apple’s second virtual event of the season. The Cupertino-based company sent out invites for its “Unleashed” event scheduled for October 18. The event will be live-streamed from the company’s headquarters and on the company’s YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It will start at 10 am PDT (10:30 PM IST).

The invites contained no information regarding the topic of the event, leading to speculation and the rise of multiple theories and rumors. So here comes the question, what can we expect Apple to unleash (pun intended) on its coming event?

Apple’s second fall event of the year is most likely to launch the latest generation of its Mac computers, powered by its very own Apple Silicon chips. It may also unveil the new MacBook Pro models, which will be containing the second-generation M1 system-on-chip (M1X). This will also mark Apple’s complete transition from Intel, its long-term partner which has produced processors and chips for Apple’s products for a long time.

The Apple M1 is already touted as the fastest processor for consumers, and the M1X will be a big step up. The M1X has ten CPU cores as compared to the M1’s eight as well as graphics processors with 16 or 32 cores, which is higher than the seven or eight in M1-equipped machines. This M1X processor might be present in both the new MacBook Pro models.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to come with features like better connectivity (something that is sorely needed in the modern era), MagSafe charging, a new design with an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and no Touch Bar. The Mac Mini might undergo a complete redesign and include two Thunderbolt / USB 4 Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports (along with the M1X processor) as well.

Last but not the least, the event could also witness the unveiling of the latest generation of Apple’s AirPods. Designed like the current AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 were supposed to be announced at Apple’s event in September (where Apple launched the iPhone 13) but were pushed to the future later on.

However, these are not final, and it may come to pass that none of these products are unveiled in the event. For now, stay tuned and wait for the upcoming event on October 18.