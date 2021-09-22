As we near the festive season in India, Amazon comes around showering us with new gifts. The company is set to launch new hardware on September 28 from 9:30 PM IST.

That’s right, the launch event is but a few days away, and the company is sending out invites to attend the limited attendance event where it would announce the latest “devices, features, and services.” However, you will not be able to witness the event in real-time since, as we mentioned before, it’s invite only and there will be no love stream for the general public.

Unsurprisingly, the invite lacks details regarding exactly which products would be unveiled, but the hardware unveiling in 2020 creates some grounds for speculation. It is expected that Amazon’s Echo devices along with the popular Alexa will be receiving new upgrades.

In the launch event in 2020, the e-commerce powerhouse had launched new Echo speakers, Fire TV stick, new Ring cameras, Eero routers, and many others.

This year, it has rolled out the Echo Show 10, the second generation of the Echo Show, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India. It is thus clear that the Echo smart device family has already gotten a lot of love from Amazon, even though products such as the Ring Drone, the Echo Loop ring, and the Echo Frames glasses did not roll out despite being hinted at in the 2020 event.

Coming to Alexa, the popular digital assistant has received a number of India-specific features as the company aims to make the technology more mainstream in one of its key markets, but it is very likely that the upcoming event will include technical improvements to it.

Amazon is currently under the watchful eye of the government in India, thanks to a lot of different reasons. First, the CCI is investigating the firm due to growing dominance of e-commerce in the country. Moreover, after a new report claimed that Amazon legal representatives were bribing Indian government officials, the company has started an investigation into that matter.