iPhone 13 stole the California streaming event by Apple, as one would expect. You can’t expect users to pay much attention to anything else when you are talking about the new lineup of iPhones, can you? However, Apple also announced some big updates to its Watch Series in the form of Apple Watch Series 7, which is nothing to sneeze at especially in the smartwatch market.

First of all, I would like to say that this time around, the Watch is finally different. For the past few years, Apple watches have stayed relatively same-design wise. Even as an avid techie, I would have problem identifying different models. However, one look at the Apple Watch Series 7, and you would recognize it from all of its predecessors.

First and foremost, the company has decided to go for a a flat-edged design that’s similar to the iPhone 12 or the iPad Pro -a departure from the curved edges of the current Apple Watch models.

Secondly, the watch now comes with a re-engineered display that’s 20% larger than the Series 6, while “barely effecting” the watch’s size. And you know what that means-smaller bezels, which is music to my ears.

Contrary to leaks, the battery life will stay the same, and last you a good 18 hours. Nonetheless, the new watch will be able to go from 0 to 80% charge in 45 minutes so battery (or at least charging) should not be an issue.

And of course, you can’t talk about smartwatch and not mention heath. This year, along with the usual sensors, Apple has also announced updates to its Fitness+ app, which is available in six countries, like the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Now, the app will also become available in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, France, Italy, Russia and more, along content will be made available in six languages.

Moreover, it will also add new pilates and guided meditation content, making the app more holistic. User will also be able to use the Group Workout feature to exercise with their friends, bringing a somewhat shared experience feel to the entire process.

The watch starts at $399, and will be shipped with WatchOS 8.