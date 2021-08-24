Diabetes affects millions of people in India, a country that suffers from a massive shortage of specialist doctors that are well versed in this convoluted disease. Thus, with a massive boom in the healthcare industry thanks to the COVID 19 pandemic, a solution was created in the form of ‘Breathe Well-being’. Today, the company has announced that it has raised $5.5Mn in a Series A funding round led by Accel.

The round saw participation from marquee investors like General Catalyst (early investors in Livongo, $20B+ US-based digital therapeutic company, Airbnb & Stripe) and Scott Shleifer, Global MD, Tiger Global.

Before this, the company had raised $1Mn in Pre Series A funding from 3One4 Capital back in June this year.

Breathe Well-being is a digital therapeutics platform which helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes. It does so through a holistic approach to healthcare, taking care of not just the disease itself but even the lifestyle of its client. It helps customers develop their personalized diet, fitness, and mental wellness programs.

It has a personalized coach driven, community first approach, and helps people with Type 2 Diabetes reduce HbA1c, lose weight and reduce medication dependability through a gamified process.

The platform allows patients suffering from similar conditions to interact with each other, and compete in community challenges that are aimed at improving their health. Moreover, there is an active rewards program in place that incentivizes making healthy decisions, thus improving the lifestyle of the customer.

The company boasts of impressive outcomes with 95%+ patients showing HbA1c level reduction of more than 10% and 90%+ patients with completely stopped or reduced medications.

Rohan Verma, Co-founder & CEO, Breathe Well-being said, “Our mission is to help 1 Million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical & coaching academy, community protocols and game design. This fundraise will also help us ramp up our hiring and marketing efforts. We will be aggressively hiring not only for core operations but across the board. In Accel, we have found the right kind of partnership and synergy to help us achieve our ambition of becoming the largest digital therapeutics company in the world.”

Breathe Well-being plans to use these funds to scale up the tech platform and team expansion.