Twitter India’s MD Manish Maheshwari has had a rough couple of months. From FIRs being lodged against him to the general acrimony between his employer and the ruling BJP government, Maheshwari has faced a lot of struggle, and today, it looks like the company is paying him back for it. The social media company has decided to promote and move Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari to a new and bigger role in the US.

Maheswari, who had joined the micro-blogging site in 2019 and occupied the top position in Twitter India for quite some time, will be the company’s new Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations. Twitter confirmed the same, saying, “We can confirm that Manish is staying at Twitter, and moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry.”

Maheshwari will report to Deitra Mara, Senior Director, Global Strategy & Operations at Twitter.

This news might be one of the few good ones Maheshwari has had in recent times. Ranging from the farmers’ protests to the Congress toolkit to the IT Rules and the taking down of accounts, Twitter and the government has locked heads for quite some time. Maheshwari too was caught in the crossfire as he wad summoned by the UP police for questioning after videos of an attack on a senior citizen in UP went viral. The notice was later quashed by the Karnataka High Court, who called it malafide and “arm-twisting.”

“After supporting the team for over 2 years as our India country director and head of India, Manish will be taking on a new role in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry – reporting to Deitra Mara,” Sarah Personette, Twitter, Chief Customer Officer, said in an email to Twitter employees.

“Instead of a single country Director, India leadership Council will guide and support the team moving forward…. As we continue to invest in India as a strategic, high-growth market for our company. I want to share a massive thank you with Manish for all he has done as our India lead – especially during extraordinarily challenging times. I’m excited to see you in the new role, where you can leverage all that you have learned in leading India to help impact the rest of the company,” the email added.

Twitter JAPAC (Japan and Asia-Pacific) Vice President Yu Sasamoto thanked his Indian counterpart for leading Twitter’s operations in the world’s second-largest internet market. “Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,” he tweeted.

For now, Kanika Mittal, the current head of sales at Twitter, and Neha Sharma Katyal, current business head, Twitter, will co-lead the India operations and will be reporting to Yu-San.