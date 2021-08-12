Software solutions provider Nirmata, which deals with governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and is the company behind the exponentially growing Kyverno, has raised $4Mn in Pre Series A funding led by Z5 Capital with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) and angel investors Saqib Syed and BV Jagadeesh.

As businesses have been making the shift to cloud and microservices, the adoption of containers(which are basically packages that contain everything that is needed to make the move to the cloud) has been increasing at a rapid pace. However, this change in the industry is placing massive pressure on developers, which often leaves a security gap that exposes potential threats and risks in the configuration settings. Thus, businesses using container management platforms have been struggling with the compliance aspect of meeting industry regulations and enforcing policies.

This increased Kubernetes complexity is also leading to breaches exposed by cloud misconfigurations, which cost companies about $5 trillion in just 2018 and 2019.

Nirmata aims to solve this with the use of a unified management platform for Kubernetes clusters that’s designed for enterprise developer operations (DevOps) teams-Kyverno, an open source policy engine for Kubernetes.

Kubernetes is an open source orchestration platform that serves to automate many of the otherwise resource-intensive manual processes involved in managing containerized applications. What Kyverno does is keep a check on Kubernetes functions between different deployment cycles, governing how the cluster is used and enforcing policies cycles.

“Kubernetes gives a lot of flexibility in the way that workloads are deployed. Yet developers may not know 80% of what needs to be configured, nor should they. Kyverno gives users the ability to focus on what matters – their workloads and applications – by aiding the adoption of Kubernetes policies rather than requiring users to learn and adopt new ones,” said Jim Bugwadia, Chief Executive Officer, Nirmata. “We’re at the cutting edge of this innovation and are thrilled to be working with our partners at Z5 Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next and BV Jagadeesh, Saqib Syed to accelerate the execution of our vision.”

The company has grown at a rapid pace over the last year, achieving considerable growth punctuated by the increased adoption of open source. Since the beginning of 2021, Kyverno’s adoption quickly soared to over six million downloads, with a growing number of users including Novartis, The New York Times, Duke Energy, TriNet, Grofers and others. It is also used by open source projects like Flux, KubeArmor and others.

Now, Nirmate plans to use these funds to scale its product and operations to support the Kyverno community and establish an engineering team in India as well as grow its sales and marketing to accelerate its adoption.