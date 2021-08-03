What better day to launch a brand new product for India than on the country’s Independence Day? Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced the launch of the much-anticipated electric scooter, speculated to be named the Ola Series S, for August 15.

We will receive specific details, including full specs and details on product and availability dates on the day of the launch itself, but this announcement has garnered much popularity, having gathered over one lakh bookings on the very first day of bookings. Reservations can be made for a refundable deposit of ₹499.

While the price is not known, one can guess that it will be less than ₹1.5 lakh (ex-factory), since it will not meet the criteria required to get incentives under the FAME-II subsidy. According to Aggarwal, this is a huge step, and only the beginning, in transitioning to electric mobility. For now, Ola Electric aims to build the largest and most dense two-wheeler charging network in more than 400 cities, and install 1,00,000 charging points, which will offer a range of 75 km in just 18 minutes.

Based on Etergo’s Appscooter, Ola’s Electric Scooter is said to have the same banana-shaped batteries. Claimed to be a leader in terms of speed, range, and technology, it is expected that the scooter will have a battery capacity of close to 3.6 kWh, which is among the highest capacities for any electric two-wheeler on sale in the country. It is expected to be equipped with features such as mobile app-based access and segment-leading range.

Not only will it be offered in 10 color options, including silver, grey, white, and shades of red and yellow, pink, as well as matte and gloss finish options in black and blue, but it is also being claimed that the automobile will have the largest under-seat storage in its category, with the ability to accommodate two half-face helmets.

Many details are yet to be shared, but the scooter seems to be a revolutionary product.