The latest Unpacked event is here, as Samsung finally put an end to the leaks and rumors circling the internet. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, August 11, at 7 am PT/10 am ET, according to invites send out by the company. The note begins with “Get ready to unfold” and features a pair of flat-colored objects that is speculated to resemble the form factors of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, respectively.

Like all the major events since 2020, the Unpacked event will be hosted virtually, thanks to the pandemic.

What will be unpacked (pun intended) in the latest event? The simple answer is, we do not know for certain. It is expected that Samsung’s next-generation foldable will be the talk of the town, and it is also speculated that the upcoming Galaxy Watch will be featured as well. After all, Samsung had said earlier that the upcoming “One UI Watch will debut at an upcoming Unpacked event later this summer, sporting the new UI, as well as the forthcoming joint Samsung/Google platform.”

It is reported that the Z Fold 3 will be equipped with a large foldable display measuring 7.6 inches across and feature built-in stylus support, while the Z Flip 3 will have smaller dimensions.

The Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy Buds Pro could be announced as well.

If the Unpacked event keeps in line with its trend, then it will showcase foldable and devices that are more affordable for customers. Samsung had unveiled its flagship Galaxy S21 in January, which was $200 cheaper than its predecessor. In March, the company unveiled the affordable Galaxy A smartphone family. If you keep in mind that TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, had said last December that Samsung planned to increase its foldable family and make its devices “more accessible,” it would not be a stretch to imagine something similar will be seen in August.

Samsung has already started opening up preorders on its “next flagship,” sights and specs unseen. Perks for early preorders include “12 free months of Samsung Care+, up to an extra $200 trade-in credit and a special pre-order offer.”

It seems that Samsung is moving from Galaxy Note to focus on its foldable display tech. It was the Galaxy Note family, after all, that used to highlight Samsung’s greatest technology, but now it seems that it is no longer at the top. Not only are the chances of a new Galaxy Note phone appearing in this event slim, but it may be so that this is where the line ends for the Galaxy Note.