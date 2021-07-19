Julia Computing- the creator of the high-performance programming language Julia, today announced that it has raised a sum of $24 million in its Series A financial round, led by Dorilton Ventures. Additionally, the fundraiser also saw participation from General Catalyst, Menlo Ventures, and HighSage Ventures.

The company also announced that Bob Muglia, former CEO of Snowflake and former President of Servers and Tools at Microsoft, will be joining the Board of Directors at Julia Computing.

The funding will primarily be directed towards the development and expansion of the secure end-to-end JuliaHub Cloud Platform, while also growing its overall ecosystem. JuliaHub is involved in providing easy development, deployment, and scaling up of programs and models based on the Julia system, which is increasingly being used by data scientists and engineers. While JuliaHub already brings forth some of the most necessary features of cloud platforms, it also serves as the prototype and the basis for the development of more sophisticated applications, from JuliaSim for multi-physics simulation, to JuliaSPICE for circuit simulation.

One can already put their trust in Julia Computing, even more so since the firm was founded by none other than the pioneers of Julia, which prides itself in being the fastest and easiest programming language for a number of functions, from machine learning and data science, to artificial intelligence and analytics. Modeling and simulation are becoming increasingly easier using Julia, and the language is already in use by a number of large firms, like Moderna, AstraZeneca, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, Intel, NaSA, and even the Federal Aviation.

If you don’t know about Julia, let me help you. High level programming languages allow developers to ‘talk’ to the computer, facilitating coding. Julia is one such language which aims to solve one of the biggest problems that currently effect the tech industry. Usually, a program is coded in a language like Python at first, which makes it easier to develop new products. However, later down the road, for performance and scalability, the same program is rewritten in C or C++. Julia aims to solve this problem by offering a product with the best of both worlds.

Bob Muglia, now a member of the Board of Directors at Julia, shed light on the importance and relative market reputation of the firm, saying, “The wonders of today’s world are created using digital models. The circuits within our smartphones, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, and aeronautics are all examples of advanced technologies built using digital modeling. Although these advancements have been amazing, the tools and systems that support these efforts are decades-old and cannot take full advantage of the cloud.”

Founded in 2015, Julia Computing is a renowned name in the enterprise computing solutions, mainly through its JuliaHub interface. The firm has also recently been focusing on creating a suite of modern and ML-enhanced simulation and modeling tools. The Julia programming language itself, was launched in 2012, and is directed towards solving complex science problems.

Viral Shah, the co-founder and CEO at Julia Computing, expressed his views on the funding, saying, “Technical computing is stuck in a rut today. Data scientists and engineers are using products that were designed many decades ago. JuliaHub makes it possible to design new drugs and therapies, develop new batteries, simulate a space mission, and map out the universe, all while using fewer computing resources and reducing data center emissions. We truly are defining the future of data science and simulation, and it is thrilling to help drive these exciting innovations. Reinforced by our latest funding, we look forward to scaling our team and bringing Julia’s superpowers to more industries and applications.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Freeman, who was responsible for leading the investment by Dorilton Ventures, too, chipped in about the fund’s take on the same, saying, “We are excited to lead this important round and partner with Julia Computing. Julia Computing is at the very centre of technical computing, a substantial global market with significant barriers to entry. Julia’s machine learning and AI technologies make it possible to simulate rather than approximate, changing the economics of computational analysis and scientific discoveries. This is a truly transformative business with high potential for success.”