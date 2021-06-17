Tesla has been ruling the electric automobile market for years now, with many competitors trying to reach outshine the Elon Musk led company to no avail. However, the competition is catching up, and while no other car manufacturer has Tesla’s valuation, their cars can give Tesla a run for its money. Polestar is one such competitor, with the Polestar 2 always being compared with Tesla Model 3. Now, the company is planning to launch Polestar 3, to take up the fight against Tesla’s SUV Model X.

The car has not been revealed yet. What we do have is a teaser- a silhouette under a white sheet that gives us just enough to stimulate excitement but not enough to ruin anything. The car will have a low roofline, prominent wheel arches, sharp character lines, and a subtle roof spoiler.

If the latest model is anything like Polestar’s previous offerings, its infotainment system will be powered by Android.

However, the company aims to not just repeat the success of its previous cars but outdo them. Thus, the Polestar 3 will feature a new dedicated electric platform, which should enable a longer range. This is especially important, since range is always a big issue with electric cars.

That’s not all that Polestar is doing to outdo Tesla with this launch. This time around, the car will be produced in USA. That’s right, Polestar 3 will be manufactured in shared production facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Not only is this an attempt to capture the best of both worlds (China ana USA, which are the biggest car markets in the world), but it will also work to put the tag of “homemade” for American buyers, something that’s working in Tesla’s favour.

“I remember the great response when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the USA and I am proud that our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina. From now on, the USA is no longer an export market but a home market”, said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s Chief Executive Officer.

Thus, Polestar is not just preparing to fight Tesla on the quality of cars, but brand image as well.

