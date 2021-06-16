Job hunting is one of the most daunting endeavors of the modern world, with most people struggling to find the right footing for the perfect start. This struggle is manifold for the blue-grey collar workforce who are low-literate and also non-tech. Many job platforms have cropped up, most of which are either too complicated to navigate or provide generalized results with no personal touch. Enter Dhiyo.ai, a voice-first job search platform that is not only intuitive and easy to operate, but also uses AI to give you the most relevant results.

Currently, the startup only operates in a select few cities across India, but that’s about to change.

Santhosh SS, Founder and CEO of Dhiyo.ai, announced that the company is excited to launch its operations in no more than 15 Indian cities even as employment has become a big question mark due to the pandemic.

Santhosh told TTP (the tech portal),”This plan got further accelerated due to the COVID-19 situation, as we intensified the focus on providing Delivery executives, Warehouse personnel, Drivers, Picker & Packers and Customer care representatives. The company has been actively engaged in reducing the hiring gap for these urgent openings in more than 30 companies across India.”

Not only have many lost their jobs, but it has also become difficult to find a new one. Dhiyo said that it has set out to build trust and confidence with those looking for jobs and connecting them with the correct employers.

The winner of Government of Karnataka’s Start-up programme “Elevate 2020” and a member of NASSCOM’s prestigious Deep Tech Club and COE – Data Sciences & AI, Dhiyo counts among its investors 100X.VC, which is spearheaded by angel investor and serial entrepreneur Sanjay Mehta. Its core team consists of Samith Bharadwaj, Sujai Subbana, Kushal ST and Mohit Sachan besides Santhosh SS, and all have served Dhiyo well to date.

Dhiyo’s offering speaks for itself, as the platform has been able to rake in close to 1 Million job seekers with its proprietary voice vernacular technology. Word of mouth has been a big part of the company’s sudden rise to shine, with 2.6 lakh job seekers referring their friends and acquaintances to the platform. And considering how 1 out of 3 job seekers on the platform receive an interview within 72 hours of registration, it’s no surprise that Dhiyo’s rise has been so explosive.

Dhiyo’s aim is to aid the unorganized workforce of the country by helping them find and apply for jobs more easily. It’s platform helps them create profiles, navigate the app and search for jobs using their voice in native language (it currently supports 7 Indian languages and English).

Considering the fact that language still remains a barrier for people who wish to aim for more prestigious and fruitful jobs, Dhiyo’s work has been exemplary. Today the platform has noticed unprecedented user activity on its app and the fact that it is one of the only startups in the HR tech industry that offers a “comprehensive voice vernacular journey,” has helped a lot in its growth.

The Vernacular Conversational AI platform empowers not just Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) but also powerhouses such as Swiggy, Teamlease, Shadowfax, Zomato and others to hire relevant and efficient candidates for their immediate job requirements. The company’s Partner Program allows individuals, NGOs or institutions to refer job seekers in their community and onboard them to Dhiyo’s platform.

Following the success after its launch in Bangalore and nearby cities, which expanded its user base to over 50,000, Dhiyo aims to ramp up its business and go beyond state borders to reach other parts of the country.

The pandemic did not stop these plans of expansion but instead accelerated them, as the company intensified its focus on providing relevant candidates to the logistics sector which saw a surge in demand for online delivery.

Today, it aims to expand its base to 25 million users by 2022, removing the language and tech-literacy barriers that have stood in the way of many a person.

At the core, Dhiyo believes that everyone counts. We employ the ignored.