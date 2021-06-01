A number of companies have been seeing significant financial growth this year, thanks to the pandemic, which has lead to an unprecedented surge in business opportunities, especially in India. While it looks like almost every industry is growing at rocket speed, health and wellness-oriented firms have probably seen the biggest boom over the last year, and have been a hotshot among investment funds.

Taking advantage of this boom, YC backed Breathe Well-being, the health-tech startup, has raised an impressive sum of $1 million in a Pre-Series A financial round led by 3one4 Capital.

The fundraiser also saw participation from prominent angels investors, including the likes of Ashish Gupta, Suhail Sameer, and Anjali Bansal.

Gurugram-based Breathe Well-being was founded by Aditya Kaicker and Rohan Verma just last year, and has already managed to witness significant growth (with an average of 30% month-over-month).

The firm provides an interactive and gamified approach towards lowering the incidence and severity of Type 2 Diabetes- a medical condition that affects a huge chunk of India’s population. The package at Breathe Well-being is fully digitalized, and helps its member base (which has already grown to a size 22 times its initial population) decrease the effect diabetes has on their bodies, in terms of HbA1c, and weight.

It provides a platform for diabetics to learn more about their condition through interactive videos, and talk to others suffering from the same health issue. Moreover, it also offers tools for stress reduction and lifestyle tracking, to ensure the holistic well being of its users. That’s not all, as it brings a twist of competition to an otherwise daunting disease, by allowing users to engage in community challenges and rewards program, in an effort to put a positive spin on this very serious condition.

The company recently announced that it will be providing all its members a complementary one month extension to its program, keeping in mind the health of diabetic patients during the COVID situation. Additionally, a Covid Special Yoga program has also been rolled out, to help users maintain their health and immunity. Through its platform which is available as an app for both iOS and Android, Breathe claims to have made a difference to over 10,000 customers, by means of its year-long health program..

Going forward, the startup will be looking to expand its services and strengthening its platform, so as to further increase its user base.

Rohan Verma, CEO at Breathe Well-being, expressed his views for the future of the company, saying, “We, at Breathe Well-Being, want to engage pre-diabetes and diabetes patients and help them manage/reverse their condition to lead a healthier life. The current fundraise comes at a crucial point in our journey as we are seeing significant traction both on the users and coaches side. The funds raised will help us grow our capabilities both from tech and coaches perspective and also enable us to scale exponentially.”

Anurag Ramdasan, Principle and Head of Investments at 3one4 Capitals, remains excited about the collaboration, saying, that Rohan and Aditya have shown amazing insights in building this company. He added that Breathe Well-being has a phenomenal team with deep expertise in healthcare, community and lifestyle management and he remains hopeful that the healthcare startup is perfectly positioned in creating a healthcare revolution in the digital delivery space.