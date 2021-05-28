Dell Technologies announced a host of new laptops and PCs in India, adding to its existing Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex series. Its latest commercial portfolio includes no less than ten commercial PCs across multiple price points, available to buy on Dell’s company website. Here are the newly launched PCs, in a nutshell:

1. Dell Latitude 9420

Starting from ₹1,36,000, the Latitude 9420 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors based on the Intel Evo platform and is equipped with a powerful in-built speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur. It is, Dell claims, the world’s first business PC with ExpressSign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing Technology for a faster and more reliable auto-wake and lock. It features a 14-inch display with up to QHD+ (2,560×1, 600 pixels) resolution and touch support.

2. Dell Latitude 9520

Starting from ₹1,45,000, the Latitude 9520 is, according to Dell’s claims, the smallest ultra-premium business 15″ (1,920×1, 080 pixels) PC. Its InfinityEdge screen provides a maximum working area in a small 14-inch laptop footprint. Equipped with a PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology (which supposedly detects the user’s presence and instantly wakes and logs in to the laptop), it also has features like SafeShutter, an automatic webcam shutter (the first instance of its usage in the Dell family). The Latitude 9420 has SafeShutter as well. Both the displays also include optional Active Pen support to let you use a stylus.

3. Dell Latitude 7320 and Latitude 7420

The Latitude 7320, starting at ₹85,000, comes with ComfortView Plus low blue light solution that eases eye strain and fatigue. Coming in a sleek and detachable design, it contains a 13-inch (1,920×1, 280 pixels) 4K display and comes with a 5 MP front-facing camera, with Temporal Noise Reduction to bring brighter, sharper visuals to video calls. Powered by a 40Whr battery each that supports ExpressCharge 2.0, it is also equipped with two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology and two dual-array microphones.

The Latitude 7420, on the other hand, offers a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1, 080 pixels) touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DXC, starting from ₹90,000.

4. Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook

The latest Chromebook by Dell starts at ₹94,500, equipped with a 14-inch full-HD (1, 920×1, 080) anti-reflective and anti-smudge display. Powered by 10th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, it is paired with up to 16GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and up to 512GB SSD. It comes with to 68Whr battery and includes connectivity options Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Additionally, it is equipped with high-quality speakers, a universal audio jack, noise-reducing dual-array microphones, and an RGB HD Camera with Dell Privacy Shutter.

5. Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra

Starting from ₹47,500, the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and contains up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, along with up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD. Compatible with a range of Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors (since it does not come with a display), it can be used with up to four 4K monitors simultaneously. Its connectivity options include USB 4, Thunderbolt 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors, among others, Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth v5.1.

The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, starting from ₹43,000, is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and comes with 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2230 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 35 SSD. Its connectivity options include USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors as well as an audio jack, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1.

6. OptiPlex 5090

Available in three forms – Tower, Small Form Factor, and Micro- it starts at ₹46,500. Tower, powered by 11th Gen Intel up to Core i7 processors, is equipped with the NVIDIA 1660 Super and AMD® graphics and is said to deliver entry commercial VR content experiences. It is said that it provides better performance while running multiple or large applications. OptiPlex 5090 supposedly offers better visuals for 3D rendering and 4K monitor use.

7. Dell Precision 3560

Starting from ₹74,500, the Dell Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation is built with reclaimed carbon fiber and bioplastics on the outside, and comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to full-HD resolution and touch support. Featuring 100% sRGB, 400nit display with ComfortView Plus and Dell’s exclusive PremierColor software, the lightweight workstation is said to good for 2D and entry 3D CAD, as well as reporting and data analysis. Powered by a Core i7-1185G7 processor, it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, headset, microSD card reader, and fingerprint reader.

8. Dell Latitude 5320

Starting from ₹77, 500, the Dell Latitude 5320 comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1, 080 pixels) display with touch support and is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 8GB RAM, up to 2TB SSD, and Intel Iris XE graphics.