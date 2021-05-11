Social media is a wild beast, and while it does have its fair share of uses, it’s not a secret that it has a long list of downsides as well. One of them is its sometimes age inappropriate nature, which covers a whole range of issues, like sexual predators and NSFW content, to the pressure of looking ‘perfect’ online. While adults may be able to bear with this ugly side of the online world, kids should not be allowed to use platforms like Instagram, according to 44 US AGs, who asked Facebook to scrap its plans of a kid friendly Instagram.

Facebook has been planning to launch Instagram for kids aged 13 and below, since the main app is only designed for teenagers and adults.

Social media websites have been under scrutiny for their double-edged sword like nature for quite some time. While no one disagrees that adults may find a lot of uses for this virtual world, US lawmakers things that an Instagram for kids is creating a problem, instead of solving one.

“It appears that Facebook is not responding to a need, but instead creating one, as this platform appeals primarily to children who otherwise do not or would not have an Instagram account,” said the AGs in a letter.

“The attorneys general urge Facebook to abandon these (Instagram Kids) plans. Use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account. Further, Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms. The attorneys general have an interest in protecting our youngest citizens, and Facebook’s plans to create a platform where kids under the age of 13 are encouraged to share content online is contrary to that interest,” they added.

This does not come as a surprise, especially at a time when big tech is facing scrutiny from lawmakers around the world. Over the last year, Facebook (along with the likes of Apple, Google, Amazon and Twitter) has been summoned by lawmakers numerous times, and while nothing substantial has come out of those summons yet, there is a clear indication that tech giants have to be careful now.

This move by the US AGs is a testimony of the current relationship between tech companies and lawmakers, and the fact that companies will now have to pass a government controlled filter before launching any controversial features.

There’s a high chance that Facebook will stop its plans to launch Instagram kids now, especially with the bad press that will come with a move like this. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.