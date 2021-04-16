Amazon counts India as one of its biggest markets, and recently, it has shifted its focus to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the country. 24 hours after the e-commerce giant announced a $250 million venture fund to invest in Indian start-ups and entrepreneurs, Amazon’s cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS)has announced the launch of Amazon Digital Suite, a low-cost software suite for the digitization of Indian SMBs and helping them go online.

Containing a curated set of software solutions, the Amazon Digital Suite will provide a selection of business software from seven domestic AWS partners across areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources. This move is set to bring the company closer to its goal to digitize 10 million Indian SMBs by 2025 – Amazon has already digitized about 2.5 million SMBs and enabled exports worth $3 billion from India to date.

Available for purchase on Amazon’s website (for both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) customers), it runs on AWS and provides a selection of solutions – such as payment and credit solutions from Razorpay, customer support, and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks, human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR, tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax, OkCredit’s digital ledger and online cataloging solutions, Vinculum’s e-commerce and retail order management solutions, and accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho.

“The Amazon Digital Suite brings the best of what AWS and Amazon offer as an affordable, simple-to-use, and value-driven package,” said Puneet Chandok, president-commercial sales at Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISPL), AWS India, and South Asia. “With the Amazon Digital Suite, SMBs can overcome the challenges of technology adoption, digitize their operations, innovate in their business, and accelerate their growth,” he added.

In a statement, AWS said that exclusive benefits to customers purchasing any Amazon Digital Suite product from Amazon no longer include any long-term lock-in or usage commitments, while having dedicated priority support to make the technology adoption experience easy and seamless.

According to Amazon India, the products on the Amazon Digital Suite would be priced at as low as ₹20, and all Amazon Digital Suite software can be purchased individually with discounts of up to 75% off the suggested retail prices.