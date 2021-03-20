If you, like me, have been reloading Instagram again and again in the last hour to no avail, worry not, since the social media platform, along with Facebook’s messaging service, WhatsApp, went down for several users across the globe.

Services started malfunctioning at about 11:00 pm IST, when multiple users in India and US started complaining on Twitter with the hashtag #instagramdown, asking to see if they were the only one facing this issue.

A lot of people, including myself, have been checking their routers again and again, since so far, Facebook has not explained what caused the issue. In fact, there has been no mention of services going down by the Silicon Valley company.

Downdetector, which tracks when digital services around the world go down, showed that 98% reported issues of connection, sending or receiving messages and 2% users reported log-in problems

The services were down for at least half an hour, before coming back up and running at the time this article was written.