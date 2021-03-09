Facebook is testing to bring Reels on its main app, allowing select creators to create and share the short video format directly on the blue app.

India makes up for a huge proportion of both Facebook’s and Instagram’s user base, and was also TikTok’s former biggest overseas market. However, things changed after the Indian government decided to ban the social media platform leading up to disputes with the Chinese government, and soon after, other companies started placing their bets on capturing this newly freed up market. The biggest of these was probably Instagram, which introduced a new feature, Reels, allowing users to make short videos with special effects, much like the Chinese app had offered.

Now Instagram’s parent company Facebook is also testing this feature, with a small number of Indian creators with public accounts. This integration of Reels is still in trial, so currently only a few public figures and famous creators like Ashish Chanchalani, Pankaj Bhadouria, Pooja Dhingra, Bong Guy, Sanjeev Kapoor, Suresh Raina etc. are testing the feature.

Facebook has been testing a short video feature on its main platform for the last few months, and that will also be rebranded as Reels.

In this trial phase, the ‘Reels on Facebook’ will be shown under the Recommended tab to Facebook users based on the relevance. Additionally, these reels will not be posted through the creators Facebook account, but would rather be visible with their Instagram username. This will give creators a fresh audience, along with providing the viewers will something new and interesting.

A Facebook spokeswoman has said, “In India, we’re testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook…creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content.”

This comes as many users continue to demand that Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram, and other famous service WhatsApp be dissolved, over privacy issues.