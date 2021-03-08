On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani has launched a digital platform for women named ‘Her Circle,’ equipped with its own social media network as well as a goal fulfilment community that will cater to “rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds,” according to Reliance Foundation.

Nita Ambani is the wife of the richest man in India-Mukesh Ambani, and is one of the most accomplished women in the country. She is an integral part of the rise of Reliance, and is just as important as her husband when it comes to India’s tech industry. Thus, she is the perfect person to endorse a platform for strong willed women.

However, there should be no confusion as to what ‘Her Circle’ is. It is not just a social media platform, and is instead being advertised as a community where women from all walks of life can come together and enrich their lives. Subscribers will be able to watch videos, read articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organizations.

“With the Digital Revolution enabling round the clock global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform,” Ambani said in a statement.

Moreover, the platform will also have a dedicated section for upskilling and jobs, which will help women acquire the skills necessary to get good job opportunities. Moreover, it will also let users engage with masters of the market, as well as enroll for courses.

Her Circle is all about uplifting women, which means that users will be able to post their life stories of success-through-struggle, which can provide inspiration, hope and resilience to others, according to the statement made by the company.

Her Circle is free to register.