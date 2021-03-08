Apple is not just one of the leading smartphone makers in the world, but is also known for being an innovator. The biggest craze in the market is VR, and every major corporation has been rushing to achieve a breakthrough in the field. Now, it looks like Apple might be the first one through the door. An analyst report by Ming-Chi Kuo states that Apple will be releasing a mixed reality headset as soon as the middle of next year.

In a research note with TF International Securities, which was obtained by MacRumors, Kuo (who has known to be quite accurate when it comes to making predictions about Apple) has predicted some remarkably interesting plans of Apple. He said that the MR/AR product could come in three phases, the first being helmet type which would be released by 2022, followed by glass type in 2025, and finally the absurd contact lens type which might come in between 2030 and 40.

According to the note, the prototypes of the MR headset are already in development, and currently weigh between 200-300 grams. However, Apple wishes to reduce this to less than 200. Even though the company is facing numerous technical issues right now, Apple’s headset is predicted to be far lighter and better than the VR versions currently in market. The prices could vary from region to region but are expected to be similar to newer models of iPhone, coming to around a thousand dollars in the States. Additionally, they could use Sony’s micro-OLED displays, for a truly “immersive AR experience.”

As for the next phase-the AR glasses, Kuo says there is no prototype as of yet but he expects it to provide an “optical see-through AR experience”. He also said that though both phases of the headset will be portable, standalone devices that would not need to be connected to an iPhone, the glasses style will be more mobile.

The contact lenses which will enable the viewer to see computer images and programs that will be invisible to everyone else, still seems like a dream to everyone but Kuo who has already said that he is optimistic about Apple releasing such a device after 2030.

All these predictions are in line with previous rumors surrounding Apple’s research into the augmented and mixed reality world. Rumors have also said that Apple’s most known secret, the iCar could be launched by 2024, and would be compatible with all these devices. How many of these rumors are proved correct, and how much of Apple’s futuristic vision will be achieved, remains to be seen.