If you are a broadband user in India who is not satisfied with their current internet service, take note! Starlink, the all-new satellite-based internet service backed by none other than SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is now available for pre-orders in India for just $99, or approximately ₹7000, an amount that is refundable. This service is expected to be made available in India by 2022.

Currently in the beta testing phase, Starlink is set to provide internet services through satellites that will be launched into orbit by SpaceX. Users can expect to see data speeds from 50 Mb/s to 150 Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as the company enhances the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.

Starlink aims to achieve a speed of 1 Gbps with a minimum latency of 25% in the future. Starlink’s debut in India will not only ensure high-speed internet in the developed part will also strengthen the connectivity of remote areas as well. The service currently gives a speed of up to 150 Mb/s, which will reportedly double when it will be launched in India.

As more satellites will be launched, more ground stations will be set up to improve its networking software, latency, data speed, and uptime, the company revealed. If you are interested, hurry, because this is made available on a first-come-first-served basis. The company will provide a Starlink kit that includes everything users will need to connect to the internet, including a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod. Clients will be able to check the accessibility of the assistance by typing in their city and postal code. Currently, Starlink’s website for Maharashtra notes that it targets coverage in the general vicinity by 2022 and that its availability is restricted.

Users, once they click on the “Order Now” button, they will be redirected to an information page where they will be required to enter details like their first name, last name, phone number, email address, and card details. The collection of these user details would be a delicate process and Starlink has revealed that it will take measures to protect the information of the users from “loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction.”

According to the company, “In early service, the required clear field of view is a 100-degree cone around the center of the dish (after tilting) with a 25-degree elevation minimum. Some obstructions are worse than others. Obstructions low in the sky will cause more outages because satellites are in this area of the sky more frequently.”

SpaceX has launched more than 1,000 satellites into orbit to date.