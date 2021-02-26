Doubtnut, India’s multilingual doubt-solving AI powered platform, has just secured an investment of 224 Crores (INR) in its latest funding round led by SIG and Lupa Systems.

Doubtnut’s exclusive finance advisor was Advenus Capital, while old investors of Doubtnut including Sequoia Capital, Waterbridge Ventures and Omidyar Network India also participated in the round also.

As the name suggests, Doubtnut is a platform for students to get their doubts cleared, using an AI approach with the help of Machine learning for image recognition, language processing and proprietary algorithms to provide video based solutions.

What is special about the platform is its multi-language system. It provides solutions for queries in 9 languages, and thus, markets itself as a platform for “vernacular first” students. The app answers 65 million questions per month, for students of 16 boards including CBSE. It has users in over 15 Indian cities, and offers paid courses including live classes, video lectures, mock exams along with other materials. The level of the classes ranges from Std 6 to Std 12, upto training for IIT-JEE and NEET level exams.

Founded in 2017 by Tanushree Nagori and Aditya Shankar, the app has achieved many milestones in just 3 years. The team was joined by Ravi Sekhar in 2020 as a co-founder, and since then the money has been coming rolling in, as he monetized several interactive technologies.

Doubtnut has seen a growth in usage owing to the lockdown year. According to its press release, it has more than 2.5 million active users every day, who collectively spend 10 million hours on the platform monthly. Of these users, nearly 50% logged on for the very first time this past year.

Here’s what Tanushree Nagori had to say about their app: “Doubtnut has been built with a vision to improve learning outcomes for all students, especially those outside the major Indian cities. We specialize in developing content in vernacular languages and use technology to create affordable solutions for people in this large target segment, we are pleased to welcome onboard SIG and Lupa; SIG brings in strong experience of investing in ed-tech companies globally and Lupa Systems brings unparalleled experience of building world-class businesses and harnessing high-impact technologies.”

The team has said that the new funds will be used to include even more vernacular languages into the app as well as introduce new courses and curriculum.