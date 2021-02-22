Mi has launched two brand new audio devices in India at its trademark affordable prices: the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W). These are priced at ₹1,799 and ₹2,499 respectively and offer premium features and designs even at this competitive market rate.

The Bluetooth earphones are priced at just ₹200 more than their predecessor, (Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones) which were launched in the last quarter of 2019. However, they offer several new features- the most celebrated of them being the Active Noise Cancellation. This, paired with other enhanced features such as IPX5 water resistance, better Bluetooth codec support, and 10 mm dynamic drivers, make the earphones a super attractive catch at this low price.

Coming to the battery life, it has been claimed that these earphones can be used for twenty hours straight on a single charge and can be charged simply through a Micro-USB port.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro also come with physical controls for playback, volume, and ANC on the neckband, as well as the ability to connect to Bluetooth 5.0. They are being acclaimed as the most affordable pair with said features available in Indian market right now.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker(16W) is no slouch in comparison. The speaker is wireless, and has a two driver setup, an IPX7 water resistance and a rated output of 16 W. Interesting features of the speaker include, having an inbuilt microphone for hands free use, stereo pairing mode (which lets the user connect both the speakers into a single stereo pair ) and dual equalizer mode. According to claims the speaker can be used for thirteen hours per use, promises loud, crisp sound, and can also withstand being fully submerged in water for small periods of time.

Both the products are feature-rich and attractive offers at the affordable prices. They are currently up for grabs online at the Mi store.