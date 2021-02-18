Days after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Facebook and WhatsApp over the latter’s new privacy policy, a report has surfaced that WhatsApp may be rolling out a new feature that will let its users to log out of the app on their smartphones whenever they want to.

Popular website WABetaInfo, which gives occasional peaks into the behind-the-scenes of new WhatsApp features, was to one to spot the change. It said that the new ‘log out’ feature was a result of the demand of the users. This feature will be available on both WhatsApp Messenger and Business versions.

This update will also contain the removal of the option of deleting the account. Currently, users can delete the app if they want to take a break from being overwhelmed by messages.

WABetaInfo’s report read, “There will be a new option called Log out, which allows unlinking your device to the main WhatsApp account. At the moment the Log out option replaces Delete account on linked devices but their plans might change, moving/copying the option in the previous Linked devices section.” This new feature will also let users monitor their social media consumption, allowing them to log out and log in as they see fit.

While the new feature will be updated on both iOS and Android, it and other changes are already available in the beta versions of the app.

WABetaInfo also announced that a new feature called the ‘Multi-Device support’ was in the works and it had been spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS users. This feature will allow the user to use one account on multiple devices simultaneously. According to the report, the app is developing two different kinds of multi-device features. They are: Multi-device with WhatsApp Web where you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet, and multi-device with other devices where you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account.

The platform had announced a new update in January where it brought in an additional layer of protection for users linking their WhatsApp account to their computer. The company had had said it would use the face or fingerprint unlock, which is available on the mobile phone operating system, to facilitate the new security feature. Users will be able to access this feature and a visual redesign to the WhatsApp Web page on phones over the coming weeks.