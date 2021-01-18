Flipkart has had a rewards program by the name of SuperCoin for quite some time now, but it has failed to take off. However the company wants users to use SuperCoins, in a bid to increase traffic on its website. To that end, Flipkart has introduced SuperCoin Pay, a new initiative to strengthen the SuperCoin program, and has partnered with more than 5,000 retail stores across India which will now allow customers to pay up to 100 per cent of their bill value using only SuperCoins.

SuperCoins are reward points that customers on Flipkart can earn by making purchases, which can then be exchanged for actual products. Users have earned over a billion SuperCoins on Flipkart to date. However, the program has not been quite successful, simply because there are not a lot of avenues to exchange your SuperCoins.

In a release in July last year, Flipkart mentioned the underlying potential of its rewards program, saying that it was “limited within their own business ecosystem”. To solve this issue, Flipkart has announced the SuperCoin initiative, partnering with over 5000 retail outlets, such as TimesPoints, Peter England, Cafe Coffee Day and Flying Machine that will now accept SuperCoins as viable modes of transfer.

The SuperCoin Rewards give its customers a “greater value and choice” to cash in on their Flipkart loyalty program. Moreover, to make the experience simple and seamless, all benefits can be accessed by simply scanning a QR code at the partner store using the Flipkart app. With this new initiative, people will finally be able to make use of their SuperCoins, which might help encourage spending on the Flipkart app.

Flipkart is not the first company to reach out to retail outlets for its reward program, as Amazon, too offers coupons and discounts to its Amazon Pay customers. They can redeem these coupons while making purchases at Urban Company, Domino’s, BigBazaar, More, Oyo Rooms, Licious, BookMyShow, Swiggy, and RedBus. With SuperCoin Pay, the Indian e-commerce giant aspires to reach the same level.

Speaking about the launch of SuperCoin Pay, Prakash Sikaria, Vice President – Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said, “Over the past year, SuperCoin has developed into a highly successful rewards programme, with over 10 billion SuperCoins earned by millions of Flipkart customers. Building on this success and with the intention to create a larger and more inclusive ecosystem, we are thrilled to announce the launch of SuperCoin Pay. The lines between online and offline shopping are becoming increasingly blurred, and our intention is to make the consumers’ shopping experience more rewarding, no matter where they shop. Being a part of the SuperCoin programme enables our partners to reap the benefits of Flipkart’s 300 million customer base through a truly integrated rewards initiative.”