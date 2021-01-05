India’s growing ed-tech market has invited players that offer varying levels of specialized features. One platform that has managed to make a name for itself in a market dominated by the likes of Byju’s and Unacademy, Practically, has raised $4 million in Pre Series B funding round.

The round was led by Siana Capital, a deep tech investor, with participation from existing investors YourNest Venture Capital and Exfinity Ventures. This brings the company’s to date raise to $9 million, after it had acquired $5 million in Series A funding round back in 2019.

While there are others, more prolific alternatives in the market, what differentiates Practically is its approach to learning, which includes immersive videos, interactive augmented reality and 3D simulations. The platform offers something more intricate than the run of the mill video classes, and allows students to benefit from Practially’s patent pending technology. The startup describes itself as the only offering in the world which provides the blend of game engine, immersive learning assets, and AI assisted study buddy all in one compact cross platform app.

Apart from all this, it has everything else that its competitors offer, including live classes and a 24×7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution, where students can reach out to subject experts on the platform.

The platform was created for students of classes 6 to 12 with a focus on STEM learning. So far, 3,00,000+ students and 130+ schools across India have already signed up for its services.

School learning has taken a huge hit due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and that is why Practically has been able to grow exponentially in the past year. The company announced the Practically School Solution, a B2B2C offering, which is provided to students and teachers for free. This is being posed as a viable solution to the problems that have emerged with the usual Zoom classes, and has already attracted attention of 130+ schools in the country.

So far, the platform is only prominent in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, that may change thanks to this new funding.

“The recent round of funding will be utilized strategically to expand the market for Practically beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our expansion plan includes establishing a footprint pan-India in the next 12 months. We are also aiming to expand operations in the Middle East and set foot into the US market in the near future,” added Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, Practically.