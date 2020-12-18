After eight long years of development, several delays, and unprecedented hype which eventually led to millions of pre-orders and great overall sales, Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t really aged well since its recent launch on Dec 10. In a very rare event, the game is now being withdrawn from the PlayStation Store after a huge number of user complaints and bug reports, and Sony has started issuing full refunds.

The game is doing exceptionally well in terms of sales which is evident in the pre-order numbers which have crossed 8 million. However, it is greatly suffering from technical issues and bugs. The PC community, or as it likes to call itself, “the PC Master Race,” has been very fortunate, as the console version of the game is mainly the one which is riddled with issues and bugs.

Sony has announced that it is issuing full refunds to its customers who have bought the game from PlayStation Store. Customers can submit a request through the page dedicated to Cyberpunk refunds, and the company will issue a refund once it confirms that the customer has really bought the game through Sony’s store. Besides issuing refunds, Sony is also withdrawing the game from the PlayStation Store, which is extremely rare, especially for a AAA title like Cyberpunk 2077.

The PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been relatively stable, and has mostly received positive reviews. The game currently has 87 Metascore (based on critic reviews) on Metacritic, but the PS4 variant has received a considerably low Metascore of 54 on the website.

The version of the game which PlayStation 4 and Xbox One received is being considered as a significantly downgraded variant of the PC game, and some reviewers have even called it “undercooked” and “unfinished.” Users have experienced crashes, frame-drops. stuttering and many other performance issues with the console version, not to mention all the in-game bugs that users have been reporting since the launch.

The performance issues on consoles were so bad that they have made people feel nauseous. “It is not an exaggeration to say that I’ve felt nauseated after playing because of the terrible frame rate,” wrote Destin Legarie, in an IGN review of Cyberpunk 2077. The developers were also forced to add a health warning through an update to the game after a reviewer experienced an epileptic seizure while playing the game.

The game’s developers, CD Projekt Red, themselves have apologized for the state of the game and have offered to issue refunds based on requests. The developers have also promised to release updates or patches in the coming months to fix the issues which the users have been experiencing with the game.

Sony has issued a statement about Cyberpunk 2077 refunds on the PlayStation website, which reads, “SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”