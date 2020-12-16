Samsung has announced today that it has signed a new deal with IBM to develop edge computing, 5G, and hybrid cloud solutions. The companies aims to provide industry-leading solutions to companies in mobile edge computing and end-to-end private 5G networks.

For those unaware, edge computing is a fairly new branch of computation, which aims to bring data processing closer to its source of origin. An example of this would be analyzing the data collected in a factory right at the factory site. However, this type of technology requires exponentially fast network speeds, something that has become a possibility thanks to the advent of 5G.

According to Samsung, its collaboration with IBM will combine its “latest 5G devices and advanced end-to-end enterprise network solutions with IBM’s network management, hybrid cloud, and edge computing offerings and network expertise with the goal to develop open, hybrid cloud solutions that enable enterprises to draw greater insights from data at the edge”. This type of edge computing would improve operational performance, increase worker safety, and minimize downtime, the company claims.

The companies together also would investigate how manufacturers can use private 4G or 5G network and 5G mobile devices with Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions. IoT generates huge amount of data as well, thanks to the huge number of sensors and working components involved in the technology. This is why data analytics has become a necessity rather than an added feature when it comes to IoT devices, and edge computing can really help expand the scope of the technology.

They also have the aim to deliver 5G to public and private networks via collaboration with mobile operators around the world.

KC Choi, EVP, and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said, “The move to standalone 5G has accelerated the adoption of IIoT solutions and will require businesses to adopt an edge computing strategy that allows them to manage their IT environments from anywhere. We are excited to work with IBM to discover how our unique devices, mobile IoT, and network solutions can provide frontline workers with access to better data and more actionable insights to take their business to the next level.”

Samsung’s latest 5G network, which covers a wide array of bands in the 5G spectrum, would work with IBM’s open hybrid cloud technologies, edge platform, integration and consulting services, and its AI solutions. Red Hat, the software firm that was acquired by IBM, had made another announcement recently where it said about its collaboration with Samsung to deliver 5G network solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift.