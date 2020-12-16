Amazon has announced that its cloud gaming service- Amazon Luna, is now available for Android devices. The cloud-to-retail conglomerate has said that just like the iOS version, there would be no need to download an app to access the service. Instead, users can directly start playing games from the Chrome Web browser.

Amazon Luna is one of the closest competitors of Google Stadia. Unveiled back in October, the service was only available for Fire TV, Windows PC, Mac devices and iPhone and iPad until now. Much like other cloud gaming platforms, Luna lets users enjoy games without needing to buy a gaming pc or console. Instead, a monthly fee needs to be paid to access the games. The games are played via the cloud, and thus, saves the hassle of lengthy downloads, installs, and updates.

Now the platform is getting a notable expansion, seeing how the number of android users in US is expected to reach 130 million by 2021, according to these stats.

To access the service users need to visit amazon.com/luna with the Chrome Web browser of version 86 or higher on their android device. The company has also said that to play the games users require to have a device with Android 9 or higher.

Amazon has also said that the Luna Controller, as well as Bluetooth controllers such as the DualShock 4 and Xbox One Controller, are supported by the service. Unlike its rival Google Stadia, Amazon has mentioned only a limited number of mobile models would support this service for the time being. The list of mobiles that can access the cloud gaming service include Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5; Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra; and OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G, according to a report from The Verge. Trying to access games through a non-supported device will error out the page.

The service is still in early access, which means to enjoy the service users would be required to request access from the company. For now, only two channels are available in Amazon Luna. One is Amazon’s channel, Luna Plus, which has games from several publishers and can be accessed by paying monthly fees of $5.99-per-month. The other is Ubisoft Plus channel, which offers Ubisoft games for $14.99-per-month.